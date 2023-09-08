Image: Starbreeze Studios

If you’re trying to get into Payday 3 lobbies but keep getting a “no network connection” error, then this is the guide for you. It’s fairly common to see server issues in online games, especially those that are in beta or just released. Here is how to fix your no network connection in Payday 3.

Related: Payday 3 Closed Beta Early Impressions | Smooth Criminals

How to fix no network connection in Payday 3

The Payday 3 no network connections error will keep you from jumping into a lobby and enjoying the game. To help you get back into the action, try the fixes in this article.

Restart Payday 3 and Your Device

The first thing you need to try to fix the Payday 3 no network connections error is to restart the game and your device.

First, close out of Payday 3 completely. After it’s closed, boot it up again and try again. If this doesn’t fix the problem, then you can try restarting your device.

I recommend power cycling your device for the best results. To do that, shut down your device completely. Wait 10 seconds and then unplug the power cable from the outlet. Wait 10 seconds, plug it back it, and boot up your device.

Power cycling your device will help it reconnect to the internet which can get rid of your PayDay 3 connection error.

Check Your Internet Connection

If that doesn’t work, you need to check your internet to make sure it is running smoothly and connecting to your device correctly.

Make sure there aren’t any problems with your Wi-Fi router and your device connecting to it. I recommend connecting an ethernet cable from your router to your device just to make sure there aren’t any internet connection issues.

Check Payday 3 Twitter

If you’ve tried all the potential fixes above to no avail, then you need to check the Payday 3 Twitter (or X) and see if they are working on fixing the issue.

The Payday 3 no network connection bug might just be a timed-out situation which simply means you need to try to get into a lobby again. The bug could be an issue on the developer’s side that needs to be ironed out.

If you’ve confirmed that there are no issues on your side, sit tight, keep trying to connect, and wait for the Payday 3 developers to fix the issues. In the meantime, you can check out the six playable Heisters.

- This article was updated on September 8th, 2023