How to Fix Party Members Not Following in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you to travel with up to three NPC party members as you explore the expansive realm of Faerun. However, many players have found themselves charging into the thick of battle alone because their party members have inexplicably decided to stop following them. We’ve figured out how to fix party member snot following you in Baldur’s Gate, so keep reading if you want to know you to keep your rag-tang band of adventurers together.

Why Your Party Members Stop Following You in Baldur’s Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game that heavily encourages you to work with your party members to overcome obstacles and take down powerful foes. However, it also understands that there are situations where it’s best to go solo, and the game has a mechanic that allows you to dissolve the party temporarily. To do this, click the portrait of the party member you want to split from the group on the bar on the left side of the screen and drag it until there is space between them and the rest of the party.

You must interact with the portraits on the party-management bar to level up, look at their stats, and perform other essential activities. This means the chances of accidentally ordering a party member to break from the group are high. During my playthrough, I accidentally dismissed my party members more times than I cared to admit. Fortunately, bringing stray members of your party back into the fold is easy.

Related: How to Romance Halsin in Bear Form in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’ve accidentally ordered a party member to hold a position, you can get them to follow you again by clicking their portrait and dragging it around until it connects to the pictures of the rest of the group. This should get the party member following you again.

If the party member is still not following you, you may have encountered a glitch keeping them from following you. If this is the case, you may have to restart the gamer to get the party back together again.

- This article was updated on August 4th, 2023