So, you want to know how to romance Halsin in bear form in Baldur’s Gate 3? Well, let me tell you, it’s like trying to convince a grizzly to go vegan. You’ll need to be as smooth as a jar of honey and more charming than a Disney prince. And for the love of all things bear-related, don’t call him Boo-Boo, or you’ll be left with nothing but a pic-a-nic basket full of regrets. If that’s not enough to discourage you, before Halsin bears it all, you must recruit him to your party. Talk about a bear-y complicated process!

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Romance Halsin in Bear Form

Who knew that Baldur’s Gate 3 was a dating simulator in disguise? There’s nothing quite like snuggling up with your trusty teddy bear by the campfire after a long day of monster slaying. But if you want to take things to the next level with Halsin, you’ll need to put in some work first. Think of it like a romantic quest: you must build your relationship points and complete some missions before unlocking the romance scene with Halsin that would make even the most seasoned furries blush.

How to Recruit Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3

During Act 1, you must rescue Halsin when you find him captured in the Goblin Camp. You must also save the Tiefling refugees because if you side with Minthara or betray the refugees, you cannot romance Haslin. When this is complete, you will want to choose the dialogue options that invite him to your camp. However, you won’t be able to recruit him at this time but it is still a required step.

During Act 2, you will be faced with protecting the inhabitants of the Last Light Inn, and is is super important that you keep Isobel alive because this will also ruin your chances of recruiting and romancing Halsin. While at the Last Light Inn, you will want to speak with a sleeping man. After that, speak to Halsin, and you will be tasked with a quest to find Thaniel. Finally, you must prevent his death by defending the portal. When the battle is over, you can then recruit Halsin to your party.

You must ask Halsin’s opinion of you and inquire about his past lovers whenever you speak with him to help build your relationship with his. This will open up the dialogue options necessary to romance him later in the game.

How to Romance Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3

You won’t be able to romance Halsin until after you beat General Ketheric Thorm and hit Act 3. When you arrive at Wyrm’s Crossing you’ll want to rest a few times until you are interrupted and told that someone wants to speak with you, which should be Halsin.

You have probably already romanced another companion by this point so you will need to choose the following dialogue options:

“What are you saying exactly?”

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t interested – but I’m already in a relationship.”

“You just want to share? What do you mean?”

“I will speak with X.” – X will be the name of the companion you’ve already romanced.

After this dialogue is over you will want to speak with the companion you’ve already romanced. When doing so choose these dialogue options:

“I wanted to talk to you about us, and exclusivity in our relationship.”

“He’s open-minded and willing to share… as long as you are.”

Now that you’ve officially become Baldur’s Gate 3 hottest swinger you can now enter into a romance with Halsin. To get Halsin to turn into his bear form you must choose these dialogue options:

“Why, is the big, strong Archdruid Halsin nervous? Adorable.”

“Of course, what do you think I’m here for?”

“Don’t apologize. I like it.”

“Yes, change back again. Let me have the beast… and the beast have me.”

You will now be treated to some hilarious moments as you finish the remainder of the romance scene. I don’t know what’s funnier: Halsin being seductive in bear form or the squirrel’s reaction.

