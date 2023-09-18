How to Fix Payday 3 Gold Edition Upgrade Not Working

Image: Starbreeze

Payday 3 is out now in early access if you purchase the Silver or Gold Edition of the game, but standard edition owners and Game Pass subscribers will have to wait until the official launch on September 21 to get their heisting fix. If you’re fiending for some Payday and are feeling the FOMO from seeing people stream and play the Payday gang’s next adventure ahead of release, then you can upgrade your standard pre-order to the Silver or Gold Edition for a fee and jump into the action early.

Not everything is rolling out smoothly though, and some players are having a hard time getting into the game after upgrading to a more expensive version of Payday 3. If that’s you, then there’s no need to worry. This guide will walk you through the troubleshooting process if your Gold Edition Payday 3 upgrade isn’t working as intended or if you can’t find the option in the store.

How to Fix Payday 3 Gold Upgrade Not Working

Image: Starbreeze

There are two groups of people having trouble with the Silver and Gold Editions of Payday 3. The first group isn’t able to find the upgrade on the PlayStation, Xbox, or Steam store. If that’s the case for you, then you can follow these links to find the Gold Edition Payday 3 upgrade on your platform of choice.

If you already own Payday 3 on any of these platforms, then your chosen store won’t let you purchase the Gold Edition. You need to specifically find the upgrade, which should be in the DLC section for Payday 3.

If you’ve purchased the Payday 3 Gold Edition upgrade and you can’t get into the game, then you’re in the same boat as the second group of players. Some people have the game fully downloaded and ready to go, but their console or PC says the game won’t be playable until the 15th.

Xbox heisters!

If you play on Gamepass and buy the PAYDAY 3 Gold upgrade, you need to manually download the base game as well, as this is not included in the Upgrade.

Happy heisting! 👊😎 — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 18, 2023

If you’re on Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass and purchase the Gold Edition upgrade, then you need to download the entire base game manually as well. Otherwise, you won’t be able to start the game.

If you’re still encountering this issue after that, then there’s not much you can do other than wait for Starbreeze’s servers to recognize that you own the Gold Edition and let you access the game. Payday 3’s servers are experiencing some issues during the early access launch period, so things might not go as smoothly as you’d expect.

- This article was updated on September 18th, 2023