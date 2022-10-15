Errors and bugs are arguably the worst things to happen with new video games, and PGA Tour 2K23 is currently plagued with the hb-rs 1702 error code. If you receive this error code in PGA Tour 2K23, you’ll get kicked out of seeing your stats in the game and need to restart. The hb-rs 1702 error code is a network error, so that is what this guide will focus on. Here is how to fix the hb-rs 1702 error in PGA Tour 2K23.

How to Fix PGA Tour 2k23 hb-rs 1702 Error

There are a few fixes you can try for the hb-rs 1702 error code in PGA Tour 2K23. The first thing you need to do is shut down your platform and restart the game. Doing this will reset all of the data that your platform is receiving and help to re-establish the Internet connection. You may be able to fix the error code by just doing this.

If you are still receiving the error code, you need to check your internet connection and restart your router. First, go to your platform’s settings and test the Internet connection. If your device isn’t connecting to Wi-Fi, consider plugging directly into your router

If the issue is your Internet connection, you need to restart your router. With this done, your console will re-establish its connection and get rid of any interference it may have been experiencing.

Lastly, make sure you check for updates and wait for the developers to fix the error. Along with new features like Topgolf, PGA Tour 2K23 is always getting new updates to fix bugs and error codes.

Hopefully one of these suggestions fixed your PGA Tour 2K23 hb-rs 1702 error code. If you are looking for more PGA Tour 2K23 content, visit our PGA Tour 2K23 page for the best players, general questions answered, and more.

PGA Tour 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.