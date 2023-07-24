How to Fix Remnant 2 Co-Op Not Working

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you playing Remnant 2 on PlayStation 5? Are you trying to group up with your friends to take on the game’s procedurally generated world together? Remnant 2 is best experienced with a group of other players, but if you’ve clicked on this guide, then that means something isn’t working. Unfortunately, Remnant 2’s online experience hasn’t been completely smooth on some platforms, particularly PS5, and that means some people are stuck solo for now. Here’s what you can do to fix multiplayer problems in Remnant 2.

How to Fix Remnant 2 Multiplayer Not Working

Remnant 2’s online co-op is bugged on some platforms, most notably PlayStation 5. Thankfully, there’s a workaround if you can’t invite your friends. Just follow these steps:

Go to a World Crystal. Select Join Game. Select Campaign and look for your friend’s name listed on a world. Click on the world and join the session.

If that doesn’t work, then some other players have found success by removing friends from PSN, opening Remnant 2, and then adding them back. It’s a strange workaround, but it works for some people.

How to Report Remnant 2 Multiplayer Issues

Gunfire Games is aware of the co-op issues when inviting friends to multiplayer Remnant 2 sessions on PlayStation 5, and there’s an official Reddit thread where the developer has asked players to share their information so it can pin down the cause of the bug. You can check out that thread below if you’d like to contribute and share your info.

Remnant 2 is a great game, so hopefully Gunfire Games will release a patch that addresses this issue sometime soon. The majority of complaints regarding this co-op bug have come from the game’s early access period — available to those who purchased the ultimate edition — so an update may be released shortly after the official launch that remedies any network problems.

- This article was updated on July 24th, 2023