How to Fix Roblox Error 769 “Teleport Failed”

Roblox is a huge game with a ton of moving parts so players are bound to encounter errors at some point. The teleport failed error, better known as error code 769, has been popping up more frequently than normal for some Roblox players, however. Thankfully, there’s an easy fix. Here’s how to fix error 769 in Roblox so you can teleport to other players normally.

How to Fix Error 769 in Roblox

Error 769 occurs in Roblox when something goes wrong with a teleport. You’ll get an error message that reads “teleport failed due to an unexpected error” and the game will give you error code 769 to help you troubleshoot your problem.

To fix the teleport failed error in Roblox, all you need to do is enable the Third Party Teleport option in the game’s settings. Just follow these simple steps to turn it on:

Open the Roblox Game Settings Select Security Switch “Allow Third Party Teleports” to On

How to Run Roblox as an Administrator

With this setting enabled, most teleports should work as expected. Sometimes, people are still unable to teleport even with the Third Party Teleports setting turned on though. If that happens, you’ll need to give Roblox administrative privileges as a last resort. It’s a pretty simple process. All you need to do is right-click the Roblox launcher icon on your desktop and select “Run as Administrator.” Of course, this only works on PC, so mobile users aren’t able to use this method.

Fixing Error 769 With a DNS Change

Another method that works on any device is changing your DNS settings. This can remedy plenty of online server issues, even outside of Roblox, so it’s a nice trick to know. To do this, open your internet settings on your device and manually edit the information. On some devices, you may have to select advanced settings or something similar to do this. Once you’re able to edit your internet info, change your DNS to 8.8.8.8. This is Google’s DNS and it usually irons out any issues with online games.

Contacting Roblox Support

Finally, if all else fails, you’re going to have to contact Roblox support to get this problem fixed. If none of the above solutions worked for you, then the problem that is causing error 769 in your Roblox game is likely a server-side issue that Roblox themselves will have to fix. At this point, you’ll just have to wait and hope the issue fixes itself once the servers stabilize or the developers implement some sort of fix on their end.

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023