How to Fix the Characters Disappearing Issue During Directive Danger in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Experiencing characters disappearing during the “EVE’s Directive: Danger!” quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be frustrating. Don’t worry, though. We’re here to help!

How to Find the Missing Characters in Directive Danger in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In the game, characters may disappear during quests. This is particularly noticeable during the “EVE’s Directive: Danger!” quest. One character that players have reported missing is Gaston. It’s important to note that this could be part of the game’s design or it could be a bug. It will depend on the context as you will learn below.

Check Character Status

Before jumping to conclusions, check if the character is involved in another active quest. For instance, if Gaston is supposed to “center” himself as part of another quest, he might not be available for the “EVE’s Directive: Danger!” quest. This is the reason most players end up not finding him, so you should probably check this first.

Unlock Characters as Friends

Some players have noticed that characters may not appear on the map until they are unlocked as friends. If you’re having trouble finding a character, try unlocking them as a friend and see if they reappear.

Restart the Game

If a character is still missing, try restarting the game. This can often resolve minor bugs and glitches. Reinstalling might work as well, but it’s really rare to have an issue that requires such a drastic measure. More often than not, reinstalling will not make characters reappear, but it might be worth a shot if you’re out of options.

Report the Issue

If none of the above steps work, you may have encountered a major bug that won’t be fixed by the usual troubleshooting steps. In this case, report the issue to the game’s support team. They can provide further assistance and work on a fix for future players. Alternatively, check for new updates. Gameloft often releases hotfixes and patches that address game-breaking issues.

