How to Complete the Something Comes a’Knocking Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You must know where to find the Matryoshka Dolls to complete a’Knocking Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It isn’t a complicated challenge, but it can be annoying at times, especially when the quest doesn’t work properly.

Don’t worry, we’re here to help. This guide will help you navigate through this quest and successfully complete this quest so you can finally unlock Jack Skellington.

How to Find the Matryoshka Dolls and Interact With the Pumpkin Tree in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The steps are simple as you will see below. However, some players have trouble finding the dolls or interacting with the Pumpkin Tree.

Find the Matryoshka Dolls

The first step in this quest is to find four Matryoshka dolls. These dolls are scattered around the valley and their locations are random for each player. So, you’ll need to explore every nook and cranny of the valley to find them. Remember, even if you think you’ve searched a section thoroughly, a doll can reappear in a couple of minutes, so keep checking everywhere.

Locate the Pumpkin Tree

Once you’ve collected all four dolls, your next task is to find the pumpkin tree in the Forgotten Lands. This tree is unique – it’s tall, straight (not bumpy and curvy like the others), and has a giant pumpkin carved into one side.

Finding the tree can be a bit tricky as it might blend in with the rest of the trees. You might be able to do it by checking the top of the ramp from Sunlit into Forgotten, near the pond in the back left corner. Alternatively, try adding a few trees back into the Forgotten Lands.

Interact with the Pumpkin Tree

The final step is to interact with the pumpkin tree. To do this, you’ll need to have all four dolls in your inventory. Once you find the tree, interact with it and transfer the four dolls. Then, Jack will be welcomed into your valley.

If you’re having trouble interacting with the tree even though you have all four dolls, try restarting the game. If you still can’t see the tree, try adding a few more trees back into the Forgotten Lands.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2023