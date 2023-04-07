Image: Gameloft

Among the many dishes players can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley, very few are as peculiar as the Bug Platter, which is a must for those looking to befriend both Nala and Simba as part of the game’s Pride of the Valley update. But how can you make the dish? Now, here are all the bugs needed for the Bug Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as well as where to find them.

All Bugs Needed for the Bug Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After unlocking the Lion King realm and triggering the Eyes in the Dark questline, you will be able to make the Bug Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley by gathering one Slimy Bug, two Colorful Bugs, and two Red Bugs, all of which can be found in the newly added realm.

Where to Find Slimy, Colorful, and Red Bugs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Slimy Bug can be found in the river close to Simba and Nala. You will be able to spot the slimy bugs by their redness and will be able to catch them by making use of your fishing rod.

Colorful Bugs, on the other hand, can be spotted around the Oasis and can be caught by making use of your shovel to dig into the shining spots around the area.

Last but not least, Red Bugs can be found in the area where you first met Simba. Upon reaching the spot, you will be able to prompt them to appear by using your shovel to dig up a large tree chunk. But be advised, as differently from the first two types of bugs, you will need to pursue and then grab them. You will be able to pursue and grab the red bugs by running after them and then pressing the set key (E on PC).

- This article was updated on April 7th, 2023