Image: Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a vast range of items and resources for you to collect, one of which is V-EGG-etable Seeds. Many players have been wondering how to acquire this particular resource and you won’t have to wait too long to find out. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get V-EGG-etable Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Getting V-EGG-etable Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get V-Egg-etable Seeds you will have to have to combine together one Wild Spring Egg, 20 Dreamlight, and one Egg-cellent Fruit for its recipe. Dreamlight can be obtained the easiest by completing various “Dreamlight Duties” that you have. These are great ways to get the 20 Dreamlight you need quickly and efficiently.

As for the Wild Spring Egg and Egg-cellent Fruit, it is not known at this very moment the exact process to obtain both of these ingredients. It is likely that the Wild Spring Eggs will be found by adventuring around the valley and trying to hunt for the eggs. The official blog post also noted that some of the ingredients can be found by completing Dreamlight Duties — be sure to check and complete these.

Why Can’t I Find Egg-cellent Fruit or Wild Spring Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

It should be noted that as of the time of writing you will not be able to get either the Wild Spring Egg or the Egg-cellent Fruit until April 8, 2023. This is all arriving as part of the game’s Easter event taking place until April 29, 2023. You will have plenty of time to acquire both ingredients, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on any event.

For the time being you can focus on crafting other items such as signposts to add to the Valley. Egg-cellent Fruit and Wild Spring Eggs wait just around the corner for you.

- This article was updated on April 6th, 2023