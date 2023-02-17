How to Craft and Customize Signposts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image: Gameloft

Decorating the land in Disney Dreamlight Valley is what helps make the experience so unique to you, and the amount of freedom you have in placing furniture wherever you like means the world is your oyster. But, with a lot of furniture and decorations comes a need for a lot of storage, and regardless of how many chests you craft and how many times you upgrade your home, you’ll always fill your pockets with things to reduce your storage slowly.

If you’re running around completing quests, it’s hard to keep track of which items you’ve thrown into which chest. Luckily, you can craft a variety of signposts to help organize not only your chests but your crops and various parts of the valley now. So, read on to find out how you can craft and customize your own signposts and get organizing.

How to Craft Signposts

Signposts are incredibly easy to craft in Dreamlight Valley since you only need ten softwood. This material can be found below trees and across the Peaceful Meadow, the Plaza, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust, so you’ll never be in short supply if you’re constantly out exploring. However, it sometimes comes into rotation at Kristoff’s stall if you’re looking for an easy way to get softwood.

Once you’ve collected the appropriate supplies, head to a crafting bench, and you’ll be able to select Signpost from the misc category. It’ll be highlighted if you have the correct materials and can be selected to trigger the craft animation, and the item will be sent to your misc furniture menu, ready to place.

How to Customize Your Signposts

Now you’ve got your new Signpost ready to go; you’ll need to place it before you can customize it. Once placed, walk up to the sign and press the interact button to open up the icon menu. From here, you’ll be able to select one of the 21 different icons to correspond to what you’re marking. So whether you want a sign to display which crops are growing, or a sign to show the way to the fishing pond, you’ll finally be able to.

That said, you won’t be able to change the color of the icon on the sign or the color of the Signpost itself, but you’ll be able to change the icon at any time. Hopefully, color customization comes slightly further down the line.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023