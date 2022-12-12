Disney Dreamlight Valley: Festive Fish List and How to Catch

Players hoping to get into the holiday spirit in the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley have plenty of opportunities to do just that. Alongside a fair number of new holiday recipes, like the Yule Log and Fruit Cake, players will soon be able to get their hands on Festive Fish to create even more dishes with.

But, for gamers hoping to jump into their game and start unleashing their inner Edwin Evers, there are a few things to note before these special fish are finally available in the game. Find your most festive outfit and get ready for a trip down into the wonderful world of Disney once these become available!

How To Find Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the most recent update to this title, players were finally treated to favorites such as Stich, as well as Woody & Buzz from Toy Story coming to life in their home away from home. Alongside the launch of these new villagers, plenty of holiday delights were added in, as well.

Finally coming onto the scene on December 18, 2022, players will be able to find and capture Festive Fish in their local lakes and ponds. However, how will players know which fish are festive, and which ones may just be a flop?

By taking a look at the color of the rings in the water, of course! Festive Fish will be underwater with a red and green ring surrounding their location, giving players an instant notification of where these particular creatures may be.

Festive Fish List in Disney Dreamlight Valley

For those that are diving right in and either Time Traveling, which we strongly recommend against, or waiting patiently until the day they arrive, players will need to make their way around the map to find these particularly festive fish in their perfect town.

Festive Anglerfish Found in Forgotten Lands

Festive Bass Found in Peaceful Meadow

Festive Fugu Found in Dazzle Beach

Festive Salmon Found in Sunlit Plateau

Festive Squid Found in Glade of Trust



Gamers have but just a few days to wait in anticipation before they can become the fishing champion of this new realm. Finding this particular fish before the next update will be key, as there is a very good chance they will not be available again until next year. So, make yourself a tasty snack with the comprehensive recipe guide we have available, and get to fishing!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022