How-to-Make-Hot-Cocoa-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley showcases hundreds of recipes for you to concoct alongside everyone’s favorite rat chef, but as winter creeps into the valley, nothing warms you up like a mug of hot Cocoa. Seasonal recipes are a new addition to the title, and with larger items like a gingerbread house or a fruitcake ready to make, sometimes you need something quick and easy. Luckily, sourcing and making hot Cocoa takes a few ingredients and a small amount of time to create, so you’ll be able to sip away the frost in no time. Read on to find all the ingredients you need to get ahold of to make yourself a warm mug this winter.

How Do You Make Hot Cocoa in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Hot Cocoa is pretty simple to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it’s a great three-star dish to make once you have ingredients to hand. Most ingredients are things you can buy, like sugar cane seeds and Milk, whereas cocoa beans might send you on a bit of a hunt. That being said, only needing one of each ingredient makes the whole process much more manageable. Plus, there’s always Chez Remy stock to check if you’re missing out on something essential. The list below explains every ingredient you need to make hot Cocoa, alongside the quantity.

1x Sugarcane

1x Cocoa Bean

1x Milk

Once you’ve gathered all the right ingredients, you can throw them onto the stove to make a mug of hot Cocoa for your character. Since cocoa beans are used in several seasonal recipes, such as Yule Log, it’s worth collecting on mass if you have the opportunity. It can be found predominantly in the Sunlit Plateau, but if you’ve got some extra star coins, you can purchase them from Goofy’s Stall in Glades of Trust or Sunlit Plateau. Milk can be bought from Chez Remy, and sugarcane can be grown on your farm or purchased from Dazzle Beach.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022