How-to-Get-Sugar-Cane-Seeds-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

One of Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s more laid-back elements is cultivating your own farmland to create some organic ingredients. There is a wide variety of crops to purchase and grow, eventually turning into delicious recipes, and sugar cane is one piece of the puzzle — especially when it comes to all things sweet. Sugar cane is an essential addition to several recipes within the game, so sooner or later, players will be desperate to get their hands on it. Read on to discover where you can locate the seeds to start your own farm.

Where to Find Sugar Cane Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sugar Cane is one of the more elusive ingredients to locate within Disney Dreamligh Valley, and seeds can only be purchased at Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach. Of course, you’ll need to repair the stall before making any purchases, but it’s a worthy cause once you have sugar cane in abundance. Since it’s one of the only plants that can solely be purchased and grown compared to the wide variety of fruits and veg, which can be bought as ingredients or found around the valley, it’s best to grab some seeds as soon as you get the chance to.

Despite only being available for purchase at Dazzle Beach, you don’t have to plant the crop there to guarantee growth. They can be grown in any biome. In terms of growth time, a sugar cane crop will take seven minutes, but it can make some pretty valuable recipes such as Caramel Apples or Apple Cider Glazed Salmon, which restores a much more significant amount of energy than a one-star meal. There is a potential that these recipes will be a villager’s favorite item one day, so they are good to have on hand. Additionally, it can be a valuable crop to harvest if you want to make some extra money through farming.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.