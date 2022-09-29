Disney Dreamlight Valley Crop Growth Time Guide

If you’re looking to maximize the number of gold coins you can find in Disney Dreamlight Valley, growing crops is going to be one of the most effective ways to make that happen. While the number of things you can do with these delightful vegetables is almost endless, you’ll want to know how long it will be before your next crop is ready to be harvested.

We’ve got you covered. If you’re looking to sell off your crops as you grow them, or take advantage of the full recipe list available in the game to make tasty dishes to sell, you’ll find that you’ll be ready to whistle while you work, as you learn about all of the different crop timers in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

How Long Do Crops Take To Grow In Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Spending the time to make a beautiful garden can pay off in more ways than you could imagine. As you make your way through the game, you’ll be able to craft and create some beautiful dishes, that you’ll be able to give to your friends to increase your Friendship levels quickly or sell off for a major profit. Here’s how long it takes to grow every type of vegetable in the game.

Crop Name How Long To Grow? Asparagus 2 Hours & 45 Minutes Bell Pepper 15 Minutes Canola 35 Minutes Carrot 15 Minutes Chili Pepper 45 Minutes Corn 12 Minutes Cotton 25 Minutes Cucumber 1 Hour & 15 Minutes Eggplant 3 Hours Fabric Cotton 25 Minutes Leek 2 Hours Onion One Hour & 15 Minutes Potato 35 Minutes Pumpkin 4 Hours Rice 50 Minutes Soya 1 Hour & 30 Minutes Spinach 60 Minutes Sugarcane 7 Minutes Tomato 25 Minutes Wheat 1 Minute Zucchini 40 Minutes

Now that you’ve found out how long it will take to grow your favorite vegetables, let’s find out how much money you’ll be able to make off of them by taking them to the many Goofy Stalls located in your town!

All Selling Prices For Vegetables In Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to upgrade your house or your town, you’re going to need the coins to make it happen. Farming is one of the easiest ways to start making money and continue to do so long after you’ve started playing this lovely little life-sim. Here’s what you can make when selling vegetables off in your town!

Crop Name How Many Coins Per Veggie Asparagus 133 Coins Bell Pepper 22 Coins Canola 109 Coins Carrot 55 Coins Chili Pepper 78 Coins Corn 16 Coins Cotton 37 Coins Cucumber 159 Coins Eggplant 308 Coins Fabric Cotton 220 Coins Leek 309 Coins Onion 8 Coins Potato 126 Coins Pumpkin 664 Coins Rice 61 Coins Soya 69 Coins Spinach 41 Coins Sugarcane 19 Coins Tomato 22 Coins Wheat 2 Coins Zucchini 52 Coins

If you’re looking to exploit the crop market by giving Time Travel a try, make sure that you’re ready to restart your village, as Time Travel currently breaks the game, and it doesn’t seem that the developers are in a rush to fix these bugs. While it may be enticing to give this a try, players are reporting that they need to restart their whole village over from scratch, due to a plethora of issues that plague the game, including crops no longer growing.

