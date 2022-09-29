Disney Dreamlight Valley Crop Growth Time Guide

September 29th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

If you’re looking to maximize the number of gold coins you can find in Disney Dreamlight Valley, growing crops is going to be one of the most effective ways to make that happen. While the number of things you can do with these delightful vegetables is almost endless, you’ll want to know how long it will be before your next crop is ready to be harvested.

We’ve got you covered. If you’re looking to sell off your crops as you grow them, or take advantage of the full recipe list available in the game to make tasty dishes to sell, you’ll find that you’ll be ready to whistle while you work, as you learn about all of the different crop timers in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

How Long Do Crops Take To Grow In Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Spending the time to make a beautiful garden can pay off in more ways than you could imagine. As you make your way through the game, you’ll be able to craft and create some beautiful dishes, that you’ll be able to give to your friends to increase your Friendship levels quickly or sell off for a major profit. Here’s how long it takes to grow every type of vegetable in the game.

Crop Name How Long To Grow?
Asparagus 2 Hours & 45 Minutes
Bell Pepper 15 Minutes
Canola 35 Minutes
Carrot 15 Minutes
Chili Pepper 45 Minutes
Corn 12 Minutes
Cotton 25 Minutes
Cucumber 1 Hour & 15 Minutes
Eggplant 3 Hours
Fabric Cotton 25 Minutes
Leek 2 Hours
Onion One Hour & 15 Minutes
Potato 35 Minutes
Pumpkin 4 Hours
Rice 50 Minutes
Soya 1 Hour & 30 Minutes
Spinach 60 Minutes
Sugarcane 7 Minutes
Tomato 25 Minutes
Wheat 1 Minute
Zucchini 40 Minutes

Now that you’ve found out how long it will take to grow your favorite vegetables, let’s find out how much money you’ll be able to make off of them by taking them to the many Goofy Stalls located in your town!

All Selling Prices For Vegetables In Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to upgrade your house or your town, you’re going to need the coins to make it happen. Farming is one of the easiest ways to start making money and continue to do so long after you’ve started playing this lovely little life-sim. Here’s what you can make when selling vegetables off in your town!

Crop Name How Many Coins Per Veggie
Asparagus 133 Coins
Bell Pepper 22 Coins
Canola 109 Coins
Carrot 55 Coins
Chili Pepper 78 Coins
Corn 16 Coins
Cotton 37 Coins
Cucumber 159 Coins
Eggplant 308 Coins
Fabric Cotton 220 Coins
Leek 309 Coins
Onion 8 Coins
Potato 126 Coins
Pumpkin 664 Coins
Rice 61 Coins
Soya 69 Coins
Spinach 41 Coins
Sugarcane 19 Coins
Tomato 22 Coins
Wheat 2 Coins
Zucchini 52 Coins

If you’re looking to exploit the crop market by giving Time Travel a try, make sure that you’re ready to restart your village, as Time Travel currently breaks the game, and it doesn’t seem that the developers are in a rush to fix these bugs. While it may be enticing to give this a try, players are reporting that they need to restart their whole village over from scratch, due to a plethora of issues that plague the game, including crops no longer growing.

If you’re ready to take your town to the next level, make sure that you’re heading to our Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to get your hands on Slush Ice, where you’ll need to go to find Lost Diary Pages, and the easiest way to unlock Prince Eric in your game!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

