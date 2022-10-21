In the spirit of Halloween, you will need to snack on some sugary treats in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you’re looking to complete the Halloween Quests that were added to the game with the Scar’s Kingdom Update, you’ll soon find that Sugar Rush may not be as easy as it initially sounds.

But, we are here to help you out. Let’s dive into the details, and find some of the best ways to make this happen quickly and effectively so you can continue earning more points to put toward the Pixar Star Path rewards. Here is everything you need to know about the Sugar Rush Duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How To Complete Sugar Rush In Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you jump into your new favorite life simulation title, you’ll notice that there are a smattering of new Dreamlight Duties that are hiding out in your menu screen. If you’re looking to get into the festive spirit for Halloween, you’ll want to make sure that you’re checking into this listing daily to complete anything that is showing up there.

However, the Sugar Rush goal doesn’t really give much explanation, just three different tiers of tasks to complete. If you’re looking to burn through this quickly, you’re going to need to eat 45 Dishes in total that contain Sugarcane. If you’re not sure what to make, check out our Recipe Guide so you’ll be ready to take this challenge on with ease.

Once you have eaten 45 Dishes in total that have this tasty ingredient, you’ll be ready to claim a free Halloween cosmetic item that you’ll be able to use for your character. We guarantee that there are no tricks, just treats when you get your hands on this exciting new item!

Now that you’re stuffed with sugar and ready to move, make sure that you’re checking into our Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide Section. You’ll be able to find out how to complete the Nature & Nurture Questline easily, how to use the new and improved Photo Mode in the game, and where you’ll be able to find Vitalys Crystals in the game!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.