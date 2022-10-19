Where to Get Vitalys Crystals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Scar’s Kingdrom update dropped in the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley on October 19, 2022, and you’ll find that there are plenty of things that you’ll be able to do to keep yourself occupied. Be it completing new quests, like Nature & Nurture, or finding new materials in the world, you’ll have plenty to keep yourself occupied with.

However, if you’re trying to find some of the Vitalys Crystals, you may be running into a few issues. Let’s dive right in and find out where you’ll need to go to get your hands on these new crystals, and what they’ll be useful for in the serene villages of Disney Dreamlight Valley!

Where To Find Vitalys Crystals In Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the new biome that was unlocked during Scar’s Kingdom you’ll find that there is a new location inside. Conveniently, the newest mine unlocked in this biome is called the Vitalys Mine and you’ll be able to pull plenty of this new material from it. While you’re searching for these crystals, you’ll need to mine the same type of rocks that house Gemstones.

However, you’ll need to look for ones that are a pale blue color and are glowing with purple and blue cracks to start trying to find these crystals. Searching inside of these, you’ll discover that you’ll get a drop of Vitalys Crystals if you are lucky. You’ll need to get your hands on plenty of these, especially if you’re trying to create the Miracle Growth Elixir for your quests.

While there may be other uses for these, the main quest for Scar is going to be the primary reason to gather plenty of these items up in your inventory, so make sure that you’re going deep into the mines to discover as many as you need.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2022