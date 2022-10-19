How to Use and Find Miracle Growth Elixir in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to get your hands on all of the new materials and items that have made their way into Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ve come to the right place. After you’ve spent the time digging for Rich Soil, you may be wondering what you’ll be able to use it for, besides an extra material hanging out in your inventory bag.

Let’s find out if you’ll be able to use it for something a bit more useful with this particular item, and if so, what it can be used for! Here’s everything that you’ll need to know about some of the newest materials in the game, Rich Soil and Miracle Growth Elixir!

What Is Miracle Growth Elixir In Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You’re going to need to create this wonderful concoction if you’re looking to push yourself through the “Nature & Nurture” quest. As you work your way towards the finish line, you’ll need to talk to our favorite wizard Merlin, who will let you know that you need to create the Miracle Growth Exlir to finish everything off for good.

But, if you haven’t gotten your hands on this before, how do you know what you’ll need to craft it and create it? Well, you’re going to need a few different items to make this, including:

x10 Rich Soil

x10 Vitalys Crystals

1,000 Dreamlight

If you need to get your hands on plenty of Rich Soil, we’ve got an excellent guide on the subject matter, so you’ll always know where you’ll need to look for it. Since it is a random drop, however, it may take you a while to gather up the full amount needed. Dreamlight is going to be the easiest to come across, as you’ve been collecting plenty of it up until this point.

Once you have gathered all of these materials, you’ll need to head to your closest workbench to put this magical elixir together. You’ll only need to use it once, as it will allow you to enchant and improve your Royal Watering Can. You’ll need to plant the Orb of Nurturing and keep it watered using your new can, so make sure you’re checking it out as you continue to play!

Now that you’ve got the Miracle Growth Elixir created, make sure that you’re checking into our Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to fix Connection Issues in the game, the easiest way to make Extra Fizzy Root Beer, and what you’ll need to do to add a Raven to your Critter List!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2022