How-to-Get-Rich-Soil-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

Rich Soil is one of Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s newest resources, but with the hint suggesting that it’s everywhere, it’s causing many players to fall at the first hurdle when trying to locate it. It’s nowhere near as common as your standard crafting materials like sand, Soil, and clay, so it’s no wonder that players are having a hard time finding exactly where it is. Luckily, once you know how to farm the material for yourself, you’ll be getting your hands dirty in no time. There are a few cheap and easy methods to gather as much as possible in a short time, so read on to find out how you can get ahold of Rich Soil.

Where to Find Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Firstly, Rich Soil is not to be mistaken for standard Soil, despite the similarity in their name. It can be harvested by growing crops, but it’s a reasonably elusive item to come across, so it won’t drop every time you harvest a crop. The best way to enhance your odds of coming across Rich Soil is by cultivating as many crops as possible, especially a cheap alternative like wheat. Because not only will you be increasing your odds of getting your hands on some soil, but you’ll be growing enough ingredients to feed the whole valley.

Rich Soil has the potential to drop regardless of where you’re growing the crop or how long it has been growing. Despite this, it’s best to stay on the safe side with an item that takes less than a minute to grow, like wheat. Additionally, you can receive Rich Soil by digging holes around the island, but the odds are even slimmer than harvesting crops. For a player looking to bypass this method and use the materials already on the island, it’s important to note that Rich Soil will not drop from harvesting fruit from bushes or trees.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.