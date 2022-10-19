How to Feed Ravens in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Raven Feeding Guide

As you venture forth into new lands in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll find that there are some new critters that you’ll be able to make friends with quickly and easily. As you have discovered with the other critters, you will need to find the perfect mix of patience and pleasure to get them to become your friends.

That’s where we come into play, as we will give you all of the information you could possibly need to start taming ravens in the newest update. Here’s everything you need to know about their favorite foods, and how you’ll be able to work alongside them in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

How To Find Ravens In Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you make a trip into the Forgotten Lands, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for these friendly little critters. While they may look slightly intimidating at first, you’ll come to realize that they are actually lovebugs like the rest of the animals in your town. You’ll just need to head to the top-left portion of this area to start finding them for your own.

Ravens Favorite Foods

To complement their exotic looks, it seems that Ravens also have exotic tastes. You’re going to need to prepare a few Five-Star Dishes if you’re looking to make quick friends with them. Not sure what to make or how to make it? Make sure you’re checking out our Recipe Guide for the game, so you’ll be able to feed them quickly and effortlessly.

How To Get Close To Ravens In Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to add a new critter friend, you’re going to need to know how you’ll be able to approach them without spooking them away. They are one of the easier animals to approach, as they’ll only try to run away once before you’ll be able to get up to them. As you walk up to them, they may begin to fly in circles. Stop what you’re doing and wait for them to land, and then you’ll be able to approach them with ease.

