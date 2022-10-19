How-to-Make-Extra-Fizzy-Root-Beer-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

With the release of Scar in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players are now being challenged to explore a new area and everything it offers. As cooking, baking, and general consumable creation play a significant part in the game, this new area means fresh ingredients and, thus, new recipes to dabble with. One of the first players will encounter is Extra Fizzy Root Beer, which is needed to complete the nature & nurture quest alongside being a helpful recipe to have on hand when the night thorns become overwhelming. So read on to find out how you can brew a batch of your own.

How to Create Extra Fizzy Root Beer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’ve taken on the Nature & Nurture quest, you’ll be faced with the challenge of creating one of the game’s newest recipes, Extra Fizzy Root Beer. To craft this item, you’ll need to combine vanilla, sugarcane, and dried ginger in the same way you would cook an item like Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie. The recipe is incredibly similar to the recipe for standard root beer, but instead of using regular ginger, you need to use dried; otherwise, you’ll make the traditional recipe, and you won’t be able to complete the quest.

The ingredients are straightforward for players to come across, with vanilla located in Sunlight Plateau, Sugar cane available from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach or your own crop, and Dried Ginger being available within the chest outside of Vitalys Mine. Once you’ve created the item for the first time, you’ll be able to go back through the Vitalys Mine and place the item in the barrel to complete the quest. This item will become incredibly useful for clearing night thorns across the new area Scar will take you to, so it’s wise to collect the ingredients whenever possible.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.