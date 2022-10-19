How to fix Disney Dreamlight Valley Connectivity Issues

While Disney Dreamlight Valley may still be in early access, you’ll find that the game has been fairly seamless so far. Besides a few bugs and glitches that have appeared throughout the game, the majority of players have had very little issue with accessing everything that this relaxing life simulation game has to offer.

However, with the introduction of the newest update, it seems a few more little bugs have made their way into the title. With the number of players accessing the game, you may notice that you have run across a few connection issues, leaving you unable to open blue chests across the map and access your Pixar Star Path Rewards. Let’s dive in and see if there is an easy way to fix this!

How To Fix Connection Issues In Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re jumping onto the game and have noticed that you aren’t able to access some of the online features, you’re not alone in this. There are a few different things that you may be able to do to fix this quickly and easily and check into the official Social Media pages to find out if there is a known issue causing problems for players.

We're aware of the Night Thorns clogging up the server room and causing connection issues for some players – turns out, you're all extremely excited about jumping into the Valley to see the new content. We love to see it! The team's looking into these issues right now.✨ — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 19, 2022

In this case, it seems that the team is well aware of server issues that are going on. You may need to just be patient and wait for them to work their magic on the servers to get them back online. However, if you aren’t able to get online at other times, there are a few things that you’ll be able to try out. Make sure that you’re checking our Disney Dreamlight Valley Server Guide to fix your other issues.

Once these issues have been resolved, you’ll want to make sure that you’re checking our Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide Section to help you craft the perfect island. You’ll be able to find out how to create Extra Fizzy Rootbeer, how to complete the “With Great Power…” quest line, and what you’ll need for a Gooseberry Pie!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.