Is Disney Dreamlight Valley Down? How To Check To See If Servers Are Working

If you’re looking to check on the status of your town in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you may have noticed that there are a few issues that seem to be plaguing the game for the time being. While you are still able to explore your town like normal, there seem to be some issues with checking into specific parts – which could hinder your current experience.

Let’s take a look a little deeper, and see if this is something that the developers are currently aware of, or if it may be something that you’re running into on your end. Here is what you’ll want to do to make sure that the game is running properly, and that there isn’t something wrong with your connection as you play through Disney Dreamlight Valley!

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley Down?

While the game is still quite new and is working through a few of its growing pains, one of the few things that haven’t had an issue so far is its general sever status. However, it seems that according to the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account, they have acknowledged that something is currently happening with their servers.

This is preventing players from partaking in activities like opening Blue Chests or checking on their Pixar Fest Rewards, so players will need to patiently wait and see how long it takes before the game has come back to its normal state. Thankfully, you’ll still be able to grow your favorite crops, or create your favorite recipes while you’re waiting for it to come back to its proper state.

We appreciate your patience as we clear the Night Thorns from our servers ✨ We're aware of issues preventing players from connecting to game servers and are working to resolve this. We will have an update to share with you soon! — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 4, 2022

However, if you have checked into their page to see that the issue has been resolved, and you are still running into some issues, there are a few things that you’ll be able to do to combat these issues. One of the first things that you could do is completely close out the game, and reopen it to see if this issue has gone away.

If that didn’t resolve your issue, giving your console of choice a restart could possibly help you out, as well. With many electronics and gaming systems, they need a little bit of a kick to get back to working the way that they should be. With this title being in Early Access, there are going to be plenty of times that you may need to do this to help you progress further.

Another option that you have is giving your router a restart, to see if something is holding you back from accessing the online portions of this title. If neither of those options works, however, it may not hurt to wait a while and see if any updates hit their Twitter account.

If nothing comes through, the final big step that you could take is to uninstall and reinstall the game, but you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got a proper cloud save set up, so you don’t lose your progress in a worst-case scenario.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.