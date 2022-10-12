How to Complete The “With Great Power…” Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you make your way into the magical world of Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll find that you may not have all of the friends that you may want to visit unlocked. You’ll need to work your way through a few different quests to make this happen, so you’ll be able to have a town full of your favorite heroes and villains.

If you’re looking to unlock Ursula, you’ve come to the right place. Finding everything that you need to complete this quest can make you rack your brain at times, so let’s dive into the details of what you’ll need to do to complete the With Great Power… quest and unlock Ursula!

How To Finish Off The “With Great Power…” Quest In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have unlocked Dazzle Beach for 5,000 Dreamlight, you’ll want to make your way toward the cave that has nasty-looking fumes escaping it in the north of the area. Once inside this menacing cave, you’ll find the Sea Witch Ursula inside just waiting to have a word with you. In a change of fate, she’ll ask your help to escape from the cave, which she has been sealed inside for quite some time.

You’ll receive the Crystal Key item from her, which you will need to use to unlock another cave on the shores of Dazzle Beach. If you’re looking to unlock her and maximize your friendship level with her, you’ll need to follow along with her instructions.

Near the Fast-Travel Well that you’ll find on Crystal Beach, you’ll find the location where you’ll need to use the key. Place it inside of this pillar in the sand, and you’ll be allowed entrance into the new location. Now that you’re inside, you’re going to need to mine for some gems, as you’ll need to place specific gems in the hands of the statues within.

You’ll need to get your hands on a piece of Peridot, Aquamarine, and Garnet to gift to these statues. Once you have placed them in their hands, you’ll be allowed into the cave, where you must plant some seeds to produce a Veggie Pasta dish to please the ancients. If you’ve never made this dish before, make sure to check out our in-depth recipe guide to make it with no issues!

Planting a tomato seed, wheat seed, and carrot seed, you’ll be ready to start growing the ingredients needed for this dish. If you don’t have those on your person, make sure to check out the closest Goofy Stall to get your hands on them quickly and easily. Once you have grown your veggies, toss them in the pot and create the Veggie Pasta. Give it a taste to make sure it’s ready to go!

After you’ve eaten your dish, the final floor will become unlocked and you’ll need to put your fishing skills to the test. While you may not be looking for Shrimp, you’ll find something even more valuable lies in these waters. Cast your line into the Golden Ripples that are quaking in the pond, and you’ll be able to claim the Orb of Power that is hidden inside the lake.

Looking for the Large Pillar that you can place the Orb of Power into, you’ll finally clear this wretched curse that has left Ursula alone. Go back into her cave and let her know that she is free, and she will task you with one final piece of the puzzle. Find and speak to Merlin to bring this quest to a close, and unlock Ursula in the process!

Now that you’ve completed this quest, make sure that you’re checking into our Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find where you’ll find Dark Crystals, the easiest way to break the Blue Rocks on Dazzle Beach, and what you’ll need to do to remove Tree Stumps around your town!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PC.