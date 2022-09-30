How to Get Dark Crystals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you work your way towards maximizing your friendships in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to also make friends with some of the villains in your town. While Ursula is normally not the most personable, you’ll come to find that she’s quite nice and uncharacteristically kind in this game.

However, if you’re looking to take your friendship to the max with her, you’re going to need to find a very special object, the Dark Crystal. But, where do you happen to find it, and what is it used for? Let’s dive into all of the details, and get cracking on getting our hands on this one-of-a-kind quest item, so Ursula will be part of your world. Here’s where you’ll find the Dark Crystal in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

Where To Find Dark Crystals In Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’ve made your way into the Forgotten Lands already, there’s a good chance that you may have come across a Dark Crystal before. This will show up even before you take on this Level 10 Friendship Quest, so you’ll have an idea of what you need to look for. Once you start this quest, you’ll be able to make your way into the Forgotten Lands once more and grab this mysterious object to give her.

Once you have given her this first fragment, you’ll be tasked to find a total of 3 more. These will be located in the Glade of Trust, Frosted Heights, and the Sunlit Plateau. Since you’ve been exploring these areas for many hours, you’ll be able to spot them quickly and easily since they were not there before. Plus, they’re easy to spot, as you’ll have the power of Dark Energy to point you in the right direction.

Now that you’ve found these final pieces, give them to Ursula to push your friendship to its maximum level, and you’ll be ready to take on bigger quests, like unlocking Prince Eric. Make sure to check into our Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to break the blue rocks on Dazzle Beach, the full Crop Growth guide, and all of the Lost Diary pieces in the game!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.