How-To-Break-The-Blue-Rocks-On-Dazzle-Beach-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

As any life-sim goes, Disney Dreamlight Valley expects players to explore every inch of its map until they reach a point where their current tools are useless. As rocky walls or thick tree trunks are encountered, tools must be upgraded to progress, which can be a bit of a feat in this Disney-based game. The pickaxe is one of many tools you’ll need to upgrade during your adventure. Read on to find out how.

How to Break the Blue Rocks in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Breaking the Blue Rocks will require you to upgrade your Royal Pickaxe. The standard tool will not be powerful enough to break the bigger rocks so that the pathway will remain blocked. To upgrade your pickaxe, you’ll need to reach level 4 friendship with Maui. After this, he will give you the quest called “A Tale of Stone and Fire,” which explains the Blue Rocks and what they drop. Next, Maui will provide you with several simple fetch quests to complete before he suggests any upgrades. After completing this quest and cooking him a meal, he will ask for your pickaxe and upgrade it.

Once your pickaxe has been upgraded, Maui will lead you to the Blue Rocks on the beach and ask you to open one. They drop coal, sand, and rock and are referred to as ‘Sea Debris’ in-game. Once you crack open the first rock, Maui will be reminded that he brought fire to the valley and misses his Fire Bowl. This becomes a craftable item requiring 20 sand, 25 stone, 10 coal ore, and 3 red falling penstemon. Crafting the bowl and placing it in the valley will finish the quest, and you will receive the pickaxe from Maui. You’ll then be able to return to the beach and crack the large rocks open, which will also open the pathway to the south of the beach.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.