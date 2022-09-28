How to Catch Shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley doesn’t tell you how to catch shrimp which can be highly frustrating! You may be running around fishing every node you can find but never find a shrimp. Well, that may be for a reason, so we will tell you the easiest way to find a shrimp immediately!

Where to Catch Shrimp in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can catch shrimp from blue fishing nodes in Dazzle Beach, one of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s many realms and biomes. That’s it!

Continue reading to learn more about the quest that needs shrimp and how finishing nodes work.

A Quest From Goofy

You will first be asked to obtain shrimp through a quest given by Goofy called “Dinner with a friend.” To obtain this quest, you must ensure your friendship level with him is high enough. Goofy wants you to make two of a particular dish for when his friend Mickey comes over for dinner. To complete this quest, you must cook two ‘Bouillabaisse with fresh Seafood’ dishes using one of the many recipes found in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Bouillabaisse with fresh Seafood recipe:

1 Shrimp

2 Shellfish (clams and scallops work)

1 Tomato

1 Vegetable (any random vegetable works)

Since you need to make two of these dishes, you will need two Shrimp, two Clams, and two Scallops.

Clams and scallops are easy enough to find. You can find these shellfish along the coastline in Dazzle Beach. However, shrimp is a rarer fish than clams or scallops, so it may be more frustrating to find.

First, you must understand how the fishing system works to see the rarity of fish a node will offer quickly.

How Fishing Nodes Work

Fishing nodes are found in various bodies of water and are different colored circles with bubbles appearing in the middle of them.

Their colors depict three rarity nodes:

White: Common Fish

Common Fish Blue: Rare Fish

Rare Fish Orange: Extremely Rare Fish

Where To Find Shrimp

Now that you know how to determine each fishing node, we can discuss how to find shrimp easily. You can only find shrimp by fishing bodies of water located in the Dazzle Beach biome with blue fishing nodes. That’s it! All you needed to know was what color of fishing node a shrimp could be found. You can now complete the ‘Dinner with a friend’ quest so Goofy, and Mickey can have a delicious dinner together.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.