Disney Dreamlight Valley Patch Notes: Scar’s Kingdom

Now that the Scar’s Kingdom patch is live in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players are ready to jump back into their valiant villages and find a new character to play around with. Alongside this new villager, there have been plenty of bugs that have been squashed and new features added to the game to make it more pleasant than ever before.

But, if you’re wondering what these may be, don’t fret! We’ve got you covered, as we dive deep into the files and find out what has all been altered with the update to make your experience smoother than ever before. Here’s everything that you need to know about all of the fixes deployed during the Scar’s Kingdom update!

Scar’s Kingdom Update Notes for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Now that you’re ready to find out what changed, get ready for a long list of fixes. While generally performing smoothly, there were a few things that needed some extra time in the oven. Plenty of fixes were deployed during this update, and you’ll find the list below.

Improved Founder’s Pack item granting in player mailboxes. This should help resolve some issues which have persisted. The team will continue to investigate additional fixes if any players continue to encounter issues

Improved Cloud Save system. In the case of a Cloud Save conflict, players will now be prompted by an in-game popup to select which save file they would like to sync with. A screenshot is included later in these patch notes

Fixed an issue which prevented players from picking up the lightbulb in WALL·E’s house

Fixed Memory Pieces that spawned within the counter in Scrooge’s Store

Rain will now properly water plants

Improved the zone within which ‘The Honored Place’ registers in “The Ceremony” quest

IMPROVEMENTS & OPTIMIZATION

Optimized textures on PlayStation 4

Improved interior lighting

Mickey, Merlin & Goofy went shopping and redecorated their homes!

Improved Furniture Edit Mode controls for controllers

Optimized audio to reduce file sizes

Various performance optimizations across all platforms

Improved the performance of large gardens

Reduced the number of mushrooms required for Merlin’s quests

Adjusted the placement of some floating islands in the sky

Campfires are now craftable

Improvements and optimizations to Sunlit Plateau trees

Reworded some quest objectives to make them more clear

Improved the navigation of water characters between bodies of water

Water characters are more likely to be drawn to the player when standing near a shore

Donald Duck has finally found his landlegs, reducing how long his tantrums last

Water characters will now be able to swim behind Skull Rock instead of having to go inland to get from one side of the beach to the other

Fixed a lag spike that occurred when it started raining

Rebalanced wood spawns in the different biomes to make it easier to get various types of wood

Inventory will now stay open while opening item and motif bags

Improved clarity for which Realms have been unlocked and which still need to be unlocked in the castle

BUG FIXES

Quest Progression (By Quest Giver)

Anna

Elsa

Elsa will now remain outside until you have the pickaxe upgrade to deal with the ice crystals

Fixed a blocker during the “Follow Elsa to explore the Ice Cavern” objective

Fixed an issue which prevented players from picking up the Orange Crest in Elsa’s Cavern

Fish pie is now recognized as cooked for players who are stuck on the “What Home Feels Like” quest

Maui

Fixed an issue which prevented players from fishing near the raft on Skull Rock

Maui will no longer get stuck after breaking the sea debris in the “A Tale of Stone and Fire” quest

Mickey

Mickey has an extra cracker recipe in his house waiting to be picked up for players stuck during the “Foodception” quest

Mickey will now wait for the player in his house during his initial gardening quest

Minnie

Minnie has an extra flowerpot in her house waiting to be picked up for players stuck during the “Language of Flowers” quest

The clock tower will now be recognized by Minnie without having to create another

Moana

Mother Gothel

Fixed instances of the key being inaccessible in the Glade of Trust

The dawn fragment is now recognized as cooked for players who are stuck on the “Restoring the Sunstone” quest

Scrooge

Catfish can be found near the docks on Dazzle Beach for players who are stuck on the “What’s Bad for Business” quest

WALL·E

Global

Fixed instances of characters not being able to talk to one another during “listen” objectives

Inaccessible Object and Memory Piece Fixes (By Location)

Scrooge’s Store Counter

Elsa’s Cavern

Merlin’s Dreamlight Library

Angled table in Mickey’s House

Prince Eric’s Castle

Ursula’s House

Peaceful Meadow

Frosted Heights

Floating island in the Glade of Trust

Sunlit Plateau

Objects stuck in medium-sized forest rocks

Objects stuck in crafting tables

Furniture Edit Mode

Meals, seeds, and flowers can now properly be placed on tables

Player house doors will no longer block certain objects like radios

Tableware can now be selected properly when placed on a table

Chessboard can now be selected properly when placed on a table

Furniture placed near the bridge in the Plaza can now be selected properly

Furniture in the Elephant Graveyard in the Sunlit Plateau can now be selected properly

Objects placed on the stall can now be selected properly

Furniture placed near the Mystical Cave entrance can now be selected properly

Fixed issues picking up ceiling items

Maui’s Island can now be selected properly

Other Bug Fixes

Fixed Scrooge’s Store meeting points for characters

Made Ursula easier to talk to in her house

Fixed the position of certain mining rocks to allow for better character navigation to them

Fixed an issue which prevented Maui’s Islet and Minnie’s house from being selectable in grid edit mode

Fixed an issue which caused Donald’s house to float (and we’re not talking about in the water)

Fixed floating items in Chez Remy & at Goofy’s Stall

Furniture from characters’ homes that shouldn’t be obtainable have been removed from the furniture menu and Scrooge’s Store item pool

Fixed an issue which turned the water pink in Ursula’s house

Fixed an issue allowing players to walk into the bookshelf in Prince Eric’s castle

Water characters can no longer walk through rocks

Fixed Marinated Herring meal icon

Small urban hedges are no longer missing the inside of their model

Removed two “test” items from Scrooge’s Store

Fixed fishing ripples spawning within rocks in the Forgotten Lands

Adjusted the size and visuals of the constellation furniture for Moana’s quest

Fixed an issue preventing the Orchid Sunbird from granting rewards when receiving its favorite gift

Campfires now emit sound

The jingle when getting a “critical hit” now stops at the correct time

Fixed Streaming Friendly music to remove tracks which triggered claims

Fixed prices for items appearing in the delivery system

Removed items from random bags, Scrooge’s Store, and the delivery system that should not appear there

Fixed game logo for Japanese and Chinese versions

Fixed the wrong skybox appearing in Scrooge’s Store

Fixed food disappearing from the shelves in Chez Remy

Fixed instances in which characters would remark about the wrong time of day. Goofy, however, will continue to misjudge the weather

Fixed instances of characters fishing the wrong way on the beach

Fixed Ariel becoming unlocked before fixing her house

Removed various quest items that would stay in players’ inventories after a quest was completed

Removed unavailable items from characters’ daily favorite items list

The magical crystal will now appear properly on the pedestal in the Forgotten Lands during Ursula’s quest

Fixed the exhaustion effect not displaying properly

Various audio and SFX fixes

The player’s legs will no longer shrink while wearing some types of clothes

Fixed issues that affected Mickey’s eyes

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.