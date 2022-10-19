All New Star Path Rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley Scar’s Kingdom

Here are all the details you need for the new Star Path rewards in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Scar’s Kingdom update that launched on October 19, 2022. This Star Path focuses on Disney Villains and is Dreamlight Valley’s version of a Halloween event. You can earn fun items that are Halloween and Villain-themed. You will have until November 20, 2022, to finish this Star Path, so don’t waste time earning these spooky rewards!

New Star Path Rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

We have provided everything you need to know about how Star Paths work, plus all the fun new items during the event on October 19.

What is a Star Path?

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Star paths are an easy way to earn rewards by completing in-game tasks like fishing for ingredients to make meals for your favorite characters. The Star Path reward system is a season-based system similar to battle passes of other games. The Star Path consists of standard and premium Star Paths. The standard Star Path is free to you for just owning the game. The premium Star Path is a paid option you can purchase using 2500 Moonstones.

The Star Path rewards system can be accessed in the Events tabs. It consists of seven pages, each with seven available rewards, except the last page, which has just one reward. To progress to the next set of pages, you need to unlock a minimum of three rewards on your current page. You can purchase rewards using the currency you gain by completing in-game tasks. For this event, you will gain pumpkins as currency when completing tasks.

Star Path Rewards Explained

Here are the non-premium Star Path track rewards available during the new Star Path season:

Moonstone x200 : 20 Pumpkins

: 20 Pumpkins Moonstone x200 : 20 Pumpkins

: 20 Pumpkins Fire Motif: 10 Pumpkins

10 Pumpkins Green Goo Apple Motif: 10 Pumpkins

10 Pumpkins Magic Mirror on the Wall : 50 Pumpkins

: 50 Pumpkins Black Cat Ears : 25 Pumpkins

: 25 Pumpkins Wind-Up Raccoon Companion : 50 Pumpkins

: 50 Pumpkins Hades Motif: 10 Pumpkins

10 Pumpkins Moonstone x200 : 20 Pumpkins

: 20 Pumpkins Cheshire Cat Motif: 10 Pumpkins

10 Pumpkins Moonstone x200 : 20 Pumpkins

: 20 Pumpkins Orange Cat Motif: 10 Pumpkins

10 Pumpkins Orange Trick or Treater’s Bounty: 25 Pumpkins

25 Pumpkins Well of Souls: 40 Pumpkins

40 Pumpkins Moonstone x200 : 20 Pumpkins

: 20 Pumpkins Orange Spiderweb Motif: 10 Pumpkins

10 Pumpkins Incredibles Super-Mask: 25 Pumpkins

25 Pumpkins Orange Bat Motif: 10 Pumpkins

10 Pumpkins Moonstone x200 : 20 Pumpkins

: 20 Pumpkins Late Riser Bench : 40 Pumpkins

: 40 Pumpkins Gothic Castle Window : 50 Pumpkins

: 50 Pumpkins Moonstone x200 : 20 Pumpkins

: 20 Pumpkins Orange Face Motif: 10 Pumpkins

10 Pumpkins Villain Face Motif : 10 Pumpkins

: 10 Pumpkins Mickey Mouse Jack-O’-Lantern: 25 Pumpkins

25 Pumpkins Orange Bat Motif: 10 Pumpkins

10 Pumpkins Skeleton Onesie : 40 Pumpkins

: 40 Pumpkins Web-Snared Tree : 40 Pumpkins

: 40 Pumpkins Orange Bat Motif : 10 Pumpkins

: 10 Pumpkins Orange Ribcage Motif : 10 Pumpkins

: 10 Pumpkins Floating Candles: 25 Pumpkins

25 Pumpkins Moonstone x300 : 35 Pumpkins

: 35 Pumpkins Orange Witch Hat Motif : 10 Pumpkins

: 10 Pumpkins Halloween Bench: 40 Pumpkins

40 Pumpkins Plague Mask : 40 Pumpkins

: 40 Pumpkins Malevolent Fairy Horns: 25 Pumpkins

25 Pumpkins Orange Bat Motif: 10 Pumpkins

10 Pumpkins Maleficent Motif: 10 Pumpkins

10 Pumpkins Villain Motif : 10 Pumpkins

: 10 Pumpkins Moonstone x300 : 35 Pumpkins

: 35 Pumpkins Raven Wings: 40 Pumpkins

40 Pumpkins Maleficent’s Throne : 50 Pumpkins

: 50 Pumpkins Moonstone x90: 10 Pumpkins (Unlimited)

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.