All New Star Path Rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley Scar’s Kingdom

Here are all the details you need for the new Star Path rewards in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Scar’s Kingdom update that launched on October 19, 2022. This Star Path focuses on Disney Villains and is Dreamlight Valley’s version of a Halloween event. You can earn fun items that are Halloween and Villain-themed. You will have until November 20, 2022, to finish this Star Path, so don’t waste time earning these spooky rewards!
New Star Path Rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
We have provided everything you need to know about how Star Paths work, plus all the fun new items during the event on October 19.
What is a Star Path?
Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Star paths are an easy way to earn rewards by completing in-game tasks like fishing for ingredients to make meals for your favorite characters. The Star Path reward system is a season-based system similar to battle passes of other games. The Star Path consists of standard and premium Star Paths. The standard Star Path is free to you for just owning the game. The premium Star Path is a paid option you can purchase using 2500 Moonstones.
The Star Path rewards system can be accessed in the Events tabs. It consists of seven pages, each with seven available rewards, except the last page, which has just one reward. To progress to the next set of pages, you need to unlock a minimum of three rewards on your current page. You can purchase rewards using the currency you gain by completing in-game tasks. For this event, you will gain pumpkins as currency when completing tasks.
Star Path Rewards Explained
Here are the non-premium Star Path track rewards available during the new Star Path season:
- Moonstone x200: 20 Pumpkins
- Moonstone x200: 20 Pumpkins
- Fire Motif: 10 Pumpkins
- Green Goo Apple Motif: 10 Pumpkins
- Magic Mirror on the Wall: 50 Pumpkins
- Black Cat Ears: 25 Pumpkins
- Wind-Up Raccoon Companion: 50 Pumpkins
- Hades Motif: 10 Pumpkins
- Moonstone x200: 20 Pumpkins
- Cheshire Cat Motif: 10 Pumpkins
- Moonstone x200: 20 Pumpkins
- Orange Cat Motif: 10 Pumpkins
- Orange Trick or Treater’s Bounty: 25 Pumpkins
- Well of Souls: 40 Pumpkins
- Moonstone x200: 20 Pumpkins
- Orange Spiderweb Motif: 10 Pumpkins
- Incredibles Super-Mask: 25 Pumpkins
- Orange Bat Motif: 10 Pumpkins
- Moonstone x200: 20 Pumpkins
- Late Riser Bench: 40 Pumpkins
- Gothic Castle Window: 50 Pumpkins
- Moonstone x200: 20 Pumpkins
- Orange Face Motif: 10 Pumpkins
- Villain Face Motif: 10 Pumpkins
- Mickey Mouse Jack-O’-Lantern: 25 Pumpkins
- Orange Bat Motif: 10 Pumpkins
- Skeleton Onesie: 40 Pumpkins
- Web-Snared Tree: 40 Pumpkins
- Orange Bat Motif: 10 Pumpkins
- Orange Ribcage Motif: 10 Pumpkins
- Floating Candles: 25 Pumpkins
- Moonstone x300: 35 Pumpkins
- Orange Witch Hat Motif: 10 Pumpkins
- Halloween Bench: 40 Pumpkins
- Plague Mask: 40 Pumpkins
- Malevolent Fairy Horns: 25 Pumpkins
- Orange Bat Motif: 10 Pumpkins
- Maleficent Motif: 10 Pumpkins
- Villain Motif: 10 Pumpkins
- Moonstone x300: 35 Pumpkins
- Raven Wings: 40 Pumpkins
- Maleficent’s Throne: 50 Pumpkins
- Moonstone x90: 10 Pumpkins (Unlimited)
Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.