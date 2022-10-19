Though finding Rich Soil is all well and good, the true treasure in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Sapphires and Rubies. There are tons of collectibles to get and Disney NPCs to talk to, but one of the most important tasks is finding Sapphires and Rubies. Here is how to get Rubies and Sapphires in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Get Sapphires and Rubies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gems are extremely valuable in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Sapphires and Rubies are some of the most precious gems that sell for a very high price. To get them, you need to get a pickaxe and mine for them. They are acquired just like any other gem, but knowing where to look is the key.

The best place to find Sapphires and Rubies in Disney Dreamlight Valley is in the Vitalys Mine. The entrance to this mine is at the start of the river in the Sunlit Plateau biome.

Once you find the Vitalys Mine and have entered it, all you need to do is look for big rocks that have bright blue veins. Simply mine each rock and, if you’re lucky, you will find Sapphires and Rubies.

Any time you stumble upon a rock on a hillside, particularly if it is all black, you have the chance of getting Sapphires or Rubies from it. Keep trying and you’ll eventually get them.

Because it isn’t clear what Sapphires and Rubies are used for just yet, you may want to hang onto them to find out what they can be used for. Selling them may seem tempting, but holding onto your precious gems may yield a better reward.

And that is how to get Sapphires and Rubies in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more general guides like how to feed ravens, visit our Disney Dreamlight Valley page.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.