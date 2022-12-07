How-to-Make-A-Gingerbread-House-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

Seasonal Recipes are an excellent new addition to help every player get into the holiday spirit in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and constructing your own Gingerbread House perfectly encapsulates the feeling. As part of the Missions in Uncharted Space update, the Gingerbread House is one of many new recipes you’ll inevitably conjure up in the kitchen, but that doesn’t make it any easier to create. Although integral to learn within the game, recipes can be particularly challenging to unlock at the best of times. So if you’re struggling, read on to find out how to build your own Gingerbread House.

How to Bake A Gingerbread House in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The ingredients you’ll need to gather to complete this recipe are relatively simple since new ingredients didn’t follow as part of the update. But getting quantities right can be a daunting challenge. Luckily, for Gingerbread house construction, you’ll need one of each ingredient to unlock the coveted five-star meal successfully. The following list explains every ingredient you need, alongside the best places to buy or find them.

1x Ginger – On the ground in Forgotten Land

1x Egg – Chez Remy

1x Vanilla – Grows on the ground in Sunlit Plateau

1x Sugarcane – Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach

1x Wheat – Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow

Wheat and Sugarcane can be grown, which might be an alternative to purchasing, and if you already have a farm set up, there’s a chance you already have the crop on the go. Things like Ginger and Vanilla are down to foraging to find but are used in many recipes, so they still remain pretty standard. Once you’ve collected all the necessary ingredients, you can throw them into a stove and craft yourself a beautiful Gingerbread House which restores 1’460 energy and sells for 641 Star Coins, so if you can’t stomach another bite, they’re a great dessert to bake and sell for some extra cash.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022