How To Make Fruitcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With Disney Dreamlight Valley finally bringing the world of Toy Story to its wonderful world, gamers have been flocking in droves to return to their towns. Alongside new story content, aspiring chefs will get the opportunity to indulge in some new recipes to give their favorite townspeople.

However, for those hoping to gift someone the ultimate holiday treat, players have been scouring their worlds to learn how to make the illusive Fruitcake. Thankfully, it’s a bit easier than expected. Let’s jump into our home kitchen, and learn what ingredients we will need to create this culinary delight.

How To Craft Fruitcake In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players hoping to get into the holiday spirit are bound to encounter a hiccup when it comes to creating this particular dish. However, as they continue to experiment with different recipes in the game, making delicious treats like Yule Logs along the way, they may accidentally stumble upon this recipe.

Players hoping to get their hands on this holiday classic will want to start farming and claiming different fruits, as well as purchase some Wheat from the Goofy Stalls if they do not have any. Players hoping to recreate one for themselves will need the following ingredients:

x3 Fruit

x1 Wheat

After throwing these all together, players will be granted a festive Fruitcake to share with their favorite townsperson! This will also unlock the recipe for future creations, so gamers will never have to play the guessing game again. With the sheer number of culinary dishes players can create, having this recipe in their book will make the process easier than ever to make again.

Alongside Gazpacho, there are plenty of other festive dishes to create. Players will find more than enough reasons to get lost in their perfect Disney village once more, especially when they hear the news of a few new neighbors coming to stay.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022