How-to-Make-Gazpacho-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is home to hundreds of recipes for you to create as you progress, all of which can be vital to increasing your stamina while you spend the day farming or helping the folks around the valley. But unlike many cooking games, recipes will only be unlocked as you discover them for the first time, so it’s essential to know what you’re doing to ensure you don’t waste any ingredients. Although Gazpacho is one of the many recipes you may create during your time with the title, it can be incredibly beneficial during your gameplay. So read on to find out how to cook up a hearty bowl.

How to Cook Gazpacho in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gazpacho is one of the more advanced recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so the ingredients you need to create this meal are slightly harder to come by and more on the expensive end of the scale. You’ll need one cucumber, one tomato, one onion, and a spice of your choice. All these ingredients can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall but across various locations, which is why the ingredients are much harder to come by. Of course, you can always grow your ingredients depending on how much time you have spare time, but if you’re looking for the quicker route, the list below shows where you can purchase every ingredient.

Cucumber – Frosted Heights

Tomato – Dazzle Beach

Onion – Forest of Valor

The herb you need to complete this recipe can be anything you may have in excess. Prime examples are basil and ginger, which you may come across more frequently around the various realms, but you can find suitable herbs for this recipe anywhere. Once you’ve acquired all the necessary ingredients, you can throw them into a boiling pot at Chez Remy and cook yourself a hearty Gazpacho.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022