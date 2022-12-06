How to Make A Yule Log in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As players begin to see the signs of winter in Disney Dreamlight Valley and the Missions in Uncharted Space update, it’s no surprise that a selection of seasonal recipes has players cooking up a storm. While these recipes are an excellent way to get into the spirit of the season, especially with friend-shaped gingerbread cookies or a large fruitcake to share with your fellow village folk, there’s one recipe to top them all when it comes to seasonal desserts — the Yule Log. However, as cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley tends to go, you’ll need a vague idea of where to start with this recipe before you can successfully bake one of the sweetest treats. So read on to find out how you can make a Yule Log.

How to Bake A Yule Log in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make a Yule Log, you’ll need four essential ingredients: Cocoa beans, cherry, vanilla, and wheat. These are pretty standard ingredients when it comes to baking an array of goodies in the game, so you’ll likely have most of them stored away. If you don’t, then they are pretty easy to come by. Wheat is the easiest to come by since seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow, and they grow in no time. If you’re on the hunt for Cherry and Vanilla, these can be found in trees and on the ground in Sunlit Plateau, as can cocoa beans.

If Sunlit Plateau doesn’t have the harvest you’re hunting for, then Cherries can also be found in Frosted Heights, and Cocoa Beans can be found in Glades of Trust. So if you don’t have much luck in Sunlit Plateau, it’s worth checking the alternative location and stocking up when possible. Since Yule Log is a four-star dessert, it can be a great way to restore some stamina while you tend to the valley and complete missions, but it also makes a wonderful gift for your friends and may eventually be in the rotation of their favorite item.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

