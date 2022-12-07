How-to-Make-Margherita-Pizza-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

With the variety of meals you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley, sometimes all you need is a comfort meal. Luckily, the recipe for Margherita Pizza is relatively simple to add to your collection. So if you need a quick and easy recipe with some ingredients you can gather straight away, this is the recipe for you. However, you’ll need a vague idea of which ingredients go into your pizza before you can take a crack at making your own, so read on to find out how you can dish up a pizza.

How to Cook Margherita Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make a Margherita Pizza, you’ll need four ingredients that can be found relatively early in the game, and once you set up your own farm and get foraging, they are easy to collect and stock up on. Much like the massive majority of recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need one of each ingredient to craft a Margherita pizza rather than spending a lot of time collecting multiple. The following list describes each ingredient you need for the recipe, alongside the best places to purchase or find them.

1x Herb

1x Tomato

1x Cheese

1x Wheat

When it comes to the herb you’ll need, it can be anything you come across, like Oregano or Basil, which can be found on the ground either in Peaceful Meadow or around the Plaza, depending on which you’re searching for. Since they’re needed for many recipes alongside many missions, they can be reasonably easy to come by, so try a variety of locations if you’re struggling to find them. Tomato and Wheat can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall and grown in your own time, allowing you to harvest more than one ingredient at once. For cheese, it’s best to head to Chez Remy.



Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022