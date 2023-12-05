How to Unlock Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image: Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest update includes Jack Skellington as a playable character known from the famous movie The Nightmare Before Christmas. To add Jack Skellington to your roster, you’ll need to learn how to unlock him first, which this guide will explain in detail.

Unlocking Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players can unlock Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley by finding four different Matryoshka dolls scattered across the Valley. Unfortunately, the doll’s locations are different for every player, meaning I can’t give you an exact location in this guide. That said, players have had luck finding dolls in the Peaceful Meadow and the Plaza.

If you are having trouble finding the Matryoshka Dolls, make sure to backtrack and double-check the areas you already searched, as it is possible that you missed them the first time around. The dolls are small in size and can be easy to miss, so make sure to search at a slow pace.

After finding the necessary four dolls around the Valley, players must take the dolls and place them at the brown tree in the Forgotten Lands. The brown tree is massive and hard to miss, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding it. You can place the dolls down by walking up to the tree and pressing the corresponding button.

You will earn a reward for each doll you place down on the tree. After placing down the fourth doll, Jack Skellington will arrive, officially unlocking him in the game. It’s the perfect time of year to add this famous character to your roster, as we are in the middle of the holidays!

That’s all you need to know about unlocking Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Remember that the update adds other characters, such as Rapunzel, Gaston, and Eve, so make sure you work towards unlocking them as well so you can see all the additions the update has to offer!

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023