Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to make the Dream Ice Cream recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley? This delicious-looking ice cream recipe was added during the April 2023 update. However, you will not be given an actual recipe to make it, so you must know the proper ingredients for the recipe and then manually add them to a cooking station. To make things even more challenging, one of the ingredients is locked behind a character quest that you must complete before gaining access to it.

How to Make Dream Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You will need the following ingredients to make the Dream Ice Cream Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1 x Slush Ice: You can purchase the Milk ingredient from Chez Remy for 150 Star Coins

You can purchase the Milk ingredient from Chez Remy for 150 Star Coins 1 x Milk: You can purchase the Milk ingredient from Chez Remy for 230 Star Coins

You can purchase the Milk ingredient from Chez Remy for 230 Star Coins 1 x Dreamlight Fruit: You can only obtain this ingredient by completing the Seed of Memories quest in the Sunlit Plateau biome. This quest is given to you by Simba after you raise his friendship level to 7. After completing the quest, you must wait three days for the initial harvest. After that, you can then harvest Dreamlight Fruit three times per day.

You can only obtain this ingredient by completing the quest in the Sunlit Plateau biome. This quest is given to you by Simba after you raise his friendship level to 7. After completing the quest, you must wait three days for the initial harvest. After that, you can then harvest Dreamlight Fruit three times per day. 1 x Coal: While Coal isn’t part of the ingredient you need it to use the Cooking Station

Related: How to Make the Raging Red Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since you will not have a recipe the first time you make Dream Ice Cream, you must manually add all ingredients to a cooking station. Once you have obtained all of the necessary ingredients, you can make the recipe by following these easy steps:

Head to a Stove Drag the Ingredients into the pot Click ‘Start Cooking’

Here are the Dream Ice Cream item specifications:

Star Rating: 3

3 Energy Recovery: 1976

1976 Sell Price: 588 Star Coins

Remember that the recipe will be unlocked automatically when you install the latest patch, but it won’t appear in your recipe list until you make it yourself.

- This article was updated on April 7th, 2023