Are you wondering how to make the Raging Red Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley? The Raging Red Potion is a quest item collected during the hidden quest One Meal for Anton Ego. How you obtain this potion isn’t done traditionally but is the reward for solving a short riddle. You must decode the riddle and travel to another realm to do so. While this may seem tedious or complex, it isn’t because we have all the steps you need below.

How to Make a Raging Red Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can obtain the Raging Red Potion, ensure you have unlocked the Golden Potato, as that depends on step 1 of getting the Raging Red Potion. To do so, you need to

Go to the Settings Menu Select the Help Section Find the “Redemption Code” text box Type in the code: GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM Click the “Claim” button Travel to your Mailbox Open the letter that has your Golden Potato Note: You don’t need to do anything else besides the above steps unless you want to.

To make the Raging Red Potion, you will need to follow these steps:

Find the Red Potato in the fridge at Remy’s House It is near the sparkling countertop in the kitchen The Red Potato’s description asks, “What recipe could be made from this?”. Where might Remy keep notes about recipes? Head to Ratatouille Realm’s Find the Sticky Note on the takeout window, which has the recipe. The recipe is: ??? Slush Ice Fish Fruit Vegetable

The ??? is in reference to the color of the red potato, which means you need to use red-colored ingredients. If you use the Red Potato with the other ingredients above, you will create Icy-Red Stew… Yuck dish. You can use ingredients similar to the recipe below: Red Potato

Raspberry – You can obtain it at the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow

– You can obtain it at the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow Chili Pepper – You can purchase from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau biome for 117 Star Coins

– You can purchase from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau biome for Slush Ice – You can purchase from Chez Remy for 150 Star Coins

– You can purchase from Chez Remy for Lobster – You can catch at the Glade of Trust biome Place the Icy-Red Stew… Yuck dish on the Serving Hatch in the Ratatouille Realm, and the Raging Red Potion will drop. You can now pick it up.

No one knows precisely what the potions are used for, but the best theory is that they reference the different Disney Princesses and will somehow be used as quest items for them. This theory comes from the description of the potions plus how they were obtained. Only time will tell!

