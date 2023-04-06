Image: Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley players will be very familiar with completing various activities to gain resources and now people are trying to get Dreamlight Fruit. The process for getting this type of fruit isn’t immediately apparent so it is no surprise why players are wondering about it. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get Dreamlight Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Getting Dreamlight Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dreamlight Fruit can be acquired by completing the “Seed of Memories” quest. This can be started by first unlocking/recruiting Simba into your Valley. In order to do so, unlock the Lion King Realm Door for 10,000 Dreamlight in the castle. Follow and complete the main quests in the realm and then get Simba to level 7 friendship when he is in your Valley; speak to him to start the Seed of Memories Quest.

After you have completed the quest you will be able to find the Dreamlight Fruit hanging on a tree. The specific tree is the one found just behind you after you talk to Simba to finish the quest itself. When you complete it simply walk over to the tree and interact with the hanging Dreamlight Fruit. These will now be placed in your inventory without the need to do anything further.

What is Dreamlight Fruit Used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Dreamlight Fruit is for particular recipes that were added in the Pride of the Valley update. One of which is the Whimsical Pie that can be crafted with Butter, wheat, and of course a Dreamlight Fruit. You will also be able to sell Dreamlight Fruit for 40-Star Coins instead — you could even eat it if you so desire.

It takes quite a while to get Dreamlight Fruit but it will all be worth your time in the end. Especially as you get a fancy new ingredient for your game world. As with certain other quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley, they can take a little bit to finish but be extremely rewarding.

