How to Make Bunuelos in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are many recipes for you to practice and perfect in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so it’s always exciting when a new character comes to town and offers to teach you how to make a new treat. However, one of the main appeals of cooking in the game is how free you are to experiment and see what works.

There are tonnes of ingredients for you to collect and test on the stove to see what you can make, and for the most part, it’s a trial-and-error process to see if you can conjure up a dish. But sometimes, it’s significantly easier (and less wasteful for some of the more expensive ingredients) to follow a recipe. So, if you want to make Bunuelos, read on to find out which ingredients you need.

How to Cook Bunuelos in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’ve met Mirabel and found the key to Mini-Casita, you’ve already received the recipe for Bunuelos, but if not, it’s a reasonably simple recipe to follow. You’ll need four ingredients to construct this dish; most of which can be purchased from Chez Remy, so as long as you have access to the restaurant, you’ll be able to craft this meal from the get-go. The following list states the correct quantity of each ingredient you will need to create your own platter for Bunuelos.

1 x Cheese

1 x Milk

1 x Eggs

1 x Wheat

There’s not a lot to go into this dish, which is ideal for a player who needs to make something incredibly quick and easy without going foraging for herbs and ingredients. In addition, Bunuelos are a four-star meal in Dreamlight Valley, so they’re a great way to restore your stamina on the go without having to make the trek back to your house each time you’re running low on energy. Finally, if you’re strapped for cash as well, they can be sold for around 950 Star Coins a plate, so even though its ingredients are pretty pricy, you’ll still be making a small margin of profit.

