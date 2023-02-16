How to Change the Color of Your House in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When you start in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the entire place desperately needs some TLC. Your character will be quick to help out any of the villagers who need them most without thinking about your own living situation. Although you’ll spend more time out exploring, your home becomes the one-stop shop for cooking, storage, and restoring energy when you run on fumes. So, once you’re more settled in the valley, you’ll want to work on making a house a home, and while expanding your space is great, the exterior also needs some love. Until now, you haven’t been able to color and customize the exterior of your home. So, read on to find out how you can decorate as you wish.

Can You Change the Color of Your House in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

To customize the color of your house, you’ll need to head to the furniture menu and scroll through until you find the home color option. You will also need to be outside of your house to decorate the exterior. Once selected, you’ll be able to select from a wide variety of colors to apply to your home, making it entirely unique. Coloring your home will change the color of the walls, roof, and front door, but you’ll need to buy a house skin from the Premium Shop if you want to change the entire style of your home, which will cost you.

Changing the color of your house is free, so you can test whichever color palettes you want without spending your precious Star Coins on a final decision, which is a nice break from having to spend Moonstones or Star Coins for furniture and house skins. However, you can only unlock the ability to change the color of your home when you’ve fully upgraded the property with three floors. Of course, this doesn’t count the size of the room, but if you’re a new player yet to upgrade, painting your walls will unfortunately have to wait.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023