How-to-Upgrade-Your-House-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

Expanding and upgrading your home in Disney Dreamlight Valley takes a lot of money and time, but it is an excellent thing for every player to get around to eventually. Whether you spend a lot of time interior decorating or not, having an expanded storage is something to strive for toward the start of the game. So read on to discover everything you need to know about increasing your living space.

How to Unlock House Upgrades in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To begin renovating your home, you will need to have significant progress through Scrooge’s quest. To begin the renovation process, you will need to start the quest titled “Valley Economics 101,” which you can begin by investing 1,00 coins in his shop. After this, you’ll have a brief introduction to crafting and furnishing the valley. Before investing any money into property expansion, you will also need to sell Goofy seven Gemstones. Once you’ve done this, speak to Scrooge again, and he will introduce you to house upgrades.

Scrooge will upgrade your home for free the first time as thanks for your hard work with the quest. However, you will need to pay a fee every time you upgrade after that. Your main room can be expanded twice, and the costs are listed below.

First expansion – 1,000 Coins

Second expansion – 2,000

Following these upgrades, you will have the option to add three additional rooms to your home. However, these also come at a cost depending on how much space you need. These rooms can also be upgraded in size, similar to your main room. The price for each different room is listed below.

6×6 Room – 1,000 Coins

8×8 Room – 2,000 Coins

10×10 Room – 3,000 Coins

How to Upgrade the Exterior of Your Home in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Similar to upgrading the interior, exterior renovations also set you back a few thousand depending on how drastic a change you want to make. Rather than just increasing the size of a room, these upgrades will add additional floors to your home or expand the storage to ensure you have a place for all the trinkets you collect during your time in the valley.

First Upgrade – 2,000 coins

Second Upgrade – 20,000 coins

Third Upgrade – 75,000 coins

The first upgrade is significantly cheaper than the others since it is the only one that doesn’t add an additional floor to your home. Instead, it only focuses on expanding the storage and improving the exterior of your home. It’s essential to note that saving for every potential upgrade will take a lot of time, so it will be a while before you have the Disney castle of your dreams. But it pays for itself once you can sit back and admire your hard work.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.