How To Get Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As players work to create the ultimate village in the lands of Disney Dreamlight Valley, one of the items that may cause a slight headache are the Moonstones. Utilized currently to make our way through the different Star Paths that become available, players are ramping up their search to obtain as many as possible before the full release of this title.

However, for gamers that are working around the clock to create the greatest Disney-themed town in all of the lands, Moonstones are an almost necessary item. What, exactly, are these items, and how can players get their hands on more of them?

What Are Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As players work their way through the plethora of quests available in this title, they may notice that they are beginning to rack up extra Moonstones. These items are used, currently, to purchase items throughout the Star Path.

For players not in the know, the Star Path is the Disney version of a Battle Pass. Items will rotate in and out of the shop with every new season that is released for this title and will allow gamers to unlock special items that are not normally unlockable in the game.

But, for those hoping to clear the Star Path before the end of the season, finding and gathering as many Moonstones as possible is key to ensuring all of these goodies can stay in your possession. What are some of the easiest ways to get more of them, you may be asking? It’s easier than expected, but some work does need to be done to ensure you’ll collect more than ever before.

Easiest Ways To Farm For Moonstones In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players hoping to unlock as many items as possible to add to their collections are not in the minority here. With a rich history to dig into and plenty of beloved franchises making their way into this game, players are searching high and low to obtain more Moonstones. Give these methods a shot if you’re hoping to collect as many as possible.

Work Through The Star Path

Players hoping to obtain more Moonstones to use on the Star Path will want to utilize that particular method to start earning more of them than ever before. As players work their way through the long list of available rewards, they may notice that they’ll have the ability to unlock Moonstones.

It may sound counterintuitive to do it this way, but there is a reason that this works as well as it does. Each of the Star Paths uses a new currency of sorts to unlock items, with the Holiday Update using Gift Boxes to unlock new items. However, if players are wanting to unlock more of the Premium Items, they’ll need to spend their hard-earned Moonstones.

Moonstones are fairly easy to obtain, and gamers should be able to reobtain the majority of the Moonstones they spent on the Premium Star Path by unlocking these other Moonstones. Yes, it’s slightly convoluted, but also gives players the chance to earn some exclusive items that aren’t available anywhere else in the game. If they’re playing quite often, this is one of the easiest ways to earn them.

Find Blue Chests In The Lands

Gamers that are working within the lands daily will also have the ability to find Blue Chests scattered throughout Dreamlight Valley. While only one will spawn every day, these chests do contain a few spare Moonstones to throw into the collection.

There may be a few days that spawn more than one, but it’s hard to know if players are going to find more until they begin exploring the lands around them. With the introduction of new characters and items, there hasn’t been a better time than now to start exploring the world. Just make sure to keep your eyes peeled for special Holiday events like Festive Fish while exploring!

Purchase A Founders Edition Or Purchase Them Separately

With Disney Dreamlight Valley going free-to-play once it escapes the clutches of early access, players will be able to obtain extra Moonstones in a few different ways. While we can expect to still randomly come across them in our journies throughout this land, players will also have the ability to purchase more. Functioning like V-Bucks or GTA Shark Cards, players will be able to spend their money to obtain more Moonstones without needing to put in the world to find them in the world.

Another option that players will be able to utilize is purchasing a Founder’s Pack. Right now, unless gamers are on Xbox Game Pass, the only way to jump into the fun of Disney Dreamlight Valley is to purchase one of the Founder’s Editions of the game. Alongside plenty of free Moonstones, players will also be able to get their hands on exclusive clothing items and more. While there is still work to be done on the game, there is quite a bit to already enjoy, making this purchase worth it for Disney fanatics.

As the game inches closer to release, there are likely more ways to obtain these special items in the works. Alongside the constant updates that are being pushed through to this special simulator, gamers can expect to see the rewards that they earn in the game continue to grow alongside the number of players diving in for this relaxed adventure.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022