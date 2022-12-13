How-to-Make-Boba-Tea-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

The wonderful world of cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a lot to behold, but outside of the wonderful meals you can conjure up in the kitchen, there are many drinks you can make as well. While the winter season brings in the need for drinks like Hot Cocoa, sometimes you need something a little more refreshing while you tend to the needs of the village folk and go about your daily duties. This is why a drink like Boba Tea is a fantastic beverage to have on hand, and since it’s so popular at the moment, there’s a high chance that it’ll eventually become your village folks’ favorite item too. So read on to find out how you can make Boba Tea.

Everything You Need to Make Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since Boba Tea is a two-star recipe within Dreamlight Valley, you only need two ingredients: milk and sugarcane. These ingredients are relatively easy to come by since milk can be purchased from Chez Remy, and Sugarcane seeds alongside the cultivated crop can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach. So, it’s an incredibly cheap dish to make and will restore 714 energy. This item can also be sold to any of Goofy’s Stalls for 323 Star Coins, so it’s a great way to make some quick money if you have extra ingredients.

Additionally, you can take your Boba Tea to the next level by adding one coconut to return Coconut Boba Tea or one raspberry to make a raspberry flavor. You can also do this with mint and gooseberry while following the same milk and sugar recipe as the standard Boba. Adding these extra ingredients will not change the sale price of the item, nor will it alter how much stamina the product restores, but there’s a chance a specific character may prefer a particular flavor, so it’s worth learning how to make every variation so you can be ready to increase your friendships when possible.



Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022