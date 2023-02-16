Where To Find The Key To Mini-Casita To Unlock Mirabel In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gamers hoping to get a little Encanto in their lives should be jumping into Disney Dreamlight Valley as quickly as possible. Alongside the February Update, players can now find plenty of new friends within this picturesque land, as well as plenty of new mysteries and quests to solve. But, one of these has players stumped.

Roaming throughout the lands, players can’t seem to find where the Key to unlocking the Mini-Casita is. As it is a — pun fully intended— key item to unlocking one of the newest characters, knowing where to locate this particular object is rather important. Let’s get right into it, and find out what we need to do to unlock Mirabel in the Peaceful Valley!

Where To Find The Key In Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first thing that gamers need to know is that they aren’t looking for a key. While it is mentioned in the description as a key, it is a Golden Door Knob, which is then used to unlock the Mini-Casita and Mirabel shortly afterward.

However, the part that makes this difficult is the fact that the spawn spot for this particular object is randomized, meaning that no two players will find this item in the same spot. However, be glad to know that this object will not spawn inside of buildings, meaning that it will be somewhere out in the world itself. It also seems to be contained to the Peaceful Meadow, so players should begin their search in this location.

This means that one player may find this on the eastern side of this particular biome, while another player may find it in a completely different spot. As players work their way through the quest and the Doorknob spawns into the location, start combing every inch of it for the best chance to finally find it. After this, players will be able to access the new location and make another new friend!

Make sure that you can make her favorite dishes with ease, and prepare yourself to give some old dogs new tricks as you log into Disney Dreamlight Valley for all of the fun and excitement in store for you! While it may be a different golden object, knowing where to find the Golden Potato is rather important to finish off some loose ends before jumping into all of the new activities!

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023