How-to-Make-Veggie-Skewers-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

As you explore each realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll find a number of foragables and items that seem pretty useless at first but can become valuable ingredients and materials for crafting later down the line. Making quick meals of things you find lying around can be an efficient way to restore any lost stamina during your time with the game, and given how quickly your energy depletes if you’re fulfilling Dreamlight Duties, having a snack on hand at all times can save you a grueling trek back to your house. Veggie Skewers are incredibly easy to make within the game and can be made up of many items you find lying around, so read on to find out how you can start cooking.

How to Cook Veggie Skewers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As its name suggests, the main ingredient for Veggie Skewers is vegetables. You’ll need four different types of veggies to make this delicious dish, including Mushrooms which can be found in the Glades of Trust Biome. In addition, you’ll need Zucchini, Onion, and Bell Pepper, which can be grown from seeds purchased at various Goofy Stalls or Chez Remy, given that you’ve upgraded the restaurant at least once following its return. Once you’ve collected the necessary ingredients, you can throw them together and snack on an array of veggie skewers.

It’s essential to get the quantities right when cooking this dish, as incorrectly measuring your amounts or including the wrong thing will make a Grilled Veggie Platter, which is still a valuable meal to any tired adventurer, but it’s not what you want. You’ll need one of each ingredient above to make Skewers over the platter, which is easy to remember. Once cooked, this 4-star recipe can restore most of your energy bar and is also worth selling if you’re in desperate need of some extra Star Coins.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023