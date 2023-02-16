How to Use Training Manuals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you increase your friendship with villagers across Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can assign a skill to passively complete with them to work on your friendship, which can be anything from fishing to foraging to farming, but you haven’t been able to change it once assigned. Generally, a lot of players won’t think about which skill they assign to a character and pick at random, which is fine at first but becomes a bit tedious when you have to spend hours digging with Donald Duck when you could be doing something as simple as fishing to work on your friendship, but luckily there is a way that you can now shift their specialty, so you no longer have to waste your time covering the valley in holes. Read on to learn how to use training manuals and what they do.

What is the Point of Training Manuals in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The player can craft Training Manuals to gift to villagers as a way to change their specialty. So, if you assigned a character like Goofy a skill like farming when you started the game, and you’d think instead he spends his time with you fishing to boost your friendship, then you can finally shift his roles around to best suit which skills you need an extra pair of hands on when it suits you. It’s especially easy to change these roles, given that each training manual has its own crafting recipe, but there is one major catch that might pause you constantly changing your villager roles.

The major catch of training manuals is you will need to have a level 10 friendship with the villager you’re changing the role of, and the best way to increase your friendship with them is to complete their skill while hanging out. So, it’s a bit of a double-edged sword since level 10 is the max friendship level you can reach, but that doesn’t mean using training manuals is a complete waste. For a skill like foraging, mining, or fishing, there’s still a chance that your buddy will drop double the materials, which can be a great way to make some quick profit.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023