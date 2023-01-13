How Do You Get The Golden Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley constantly offers prizes and presents to any dedicated player, whether that’s for completing timed challenges or Dreamlight Duties or progressing through timed events. In addition, there is a mechanic for players to redeem in-game rewards similar to mystery gifts in a game like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Most of the time, these gifts will be cosmetics or outfits for your character or seeds to plant around the valley to bring some greenery to the rot-infested plaza, but occasionally you may strike gold and find an incredibly rare item sitting in your inbox, which is precisely where the Golden Potato comes in. Read on to find out how to get ahold of the golden potato to your save.

How to Unlock the Golden Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since the golden potato is an in-game gift you need to redeem rather than finding around the realms, you’ll need to access the code redemption screen. To do this, head to the settings menu on your PC or console, navigate to the ‘Help’ menu and find the ‘Redemption Code’ box. Once here, type in GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM to activate the Golden Potato reward. Once you’ve done this, you’ll have a notification to open your mailbox next to your home in the plaza.

Head to your mailbox and open it, and you’ll receive the Golden Potato without any explanation of what it does. It’s not a quest item, and once you’ve got it, you won’t be able to eat or drop it, so it’s an item to keep a hold of for the time being should an important quest require it in the future. Even though you have up to three months to redeem the reward before it disappears, it’s best to grab it immediately since you don’t forget.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023