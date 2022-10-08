How-to-Complete-The-Unknown-Flavor-Quest-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley relies heavily on cooking as a method of completing most quests, so characters are quick to request the help of the player to craft their favorite dish. Whether you’re trekking through the landscape of Frozen Heights for gooseberries or cultivating your own wheat fields, you’ll eventually be challenged to spend some time at the stove and master the multitude of recipes hidden in the story of this enchanting game. Even the most talented chefs will need the homemade touch of the player in their dishes, which is why you’re the first person Remy comes to for help in the Unknown Flavor Quest.

How to Solve the Unknown Flavor Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’ll need to reach level 10 friendship with Remy before you can take on this quest, but luckily there are a few ways you can quickly increase friendship with characters. After this, Remy will request your help finding a recipe he used to love, but you can’t solve the puzzle without Merlin’s help, so you’ll need to speak to him first. After this, you’ll need to investigate the bookshelves in Merlin’s house to find the lost recipe along the back walls, signified by some noticeable golden sparkles.

The recipe contains three purified night shards, which you’ll need to use to make Slush Ice with the help of WALL-E. The purified night shards will need to be crushed by WALL-E and combined with fifteen snowballs to make Slush Ice. Once you’ve given the Slush Ice to Remy, he’ll hand you a recipe for Vanilla Ice cream in return. Vanilla Ice Cream requires one vanilla, one sugarcane, one milk, and one slush ice to create. With this recipe, you’ll make a four-star product, which, once presented to Remy, will complete the Unknown Flavor Quest.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.